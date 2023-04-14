5 dead, 15 injured in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

5 dead, 15 injured in Russian strike on Ukraine city

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. credit: Reuters Photo

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the regional governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that seven more people remained under the rubble after S-300 missiles damaged five apartment buildings and five private buildings, among other objects.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building.

"Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

Kyrylenko said rescuers, paramedics and police were working on the scene.

Sloviansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine. 

