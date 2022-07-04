5 dead in July 4 parade shooting in Chicago

5 dead, 19 hospitalised in July 4 parade shooting in Chicago

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10 am

  • Jul 04 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 23:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10 am.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalised.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

