5 dead, 24 missing as bus plunges into Trishuli river

Five people were killed and 24 others reported missing after a Kathmandu-bound passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Benighat area on Friday, according to a media report.

Security personnel rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus, which was carrying nearly 50 people, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The bus was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu.

Two of the deceased were identified while officials are trying to identify the rest of the passengers, the paper quoted Dhading District Police chief Raj Kumar Baidwar as saying.

A rescue team of the police is searching for the missing persons, it said.