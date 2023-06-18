5 dead as heavy rains hit northwest Pakistan

5 dead as heavy rains hit northwest Pakistan

In total, 27 people were injured in various incidents of roof and wall collapse.

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 18 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Torrential rains followed by strong winds killed five people, including a woman, on Sunday and injured 27 others in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The storm hit parts of Bannu division bordering North Waziristan district, Commissioner of Bannu Division, Pervez Sabatkhel, said.

The heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, killed three people in the Bannu district and one each in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. In total, 27 people were injured in various incidents of roof and wall collapse.

District administrations were put on high alert to meet any eventuality, while district officials are assessing the damages caused to life and property.

It is the second time the Bannu division has been hit by deadly storms this month. On June 11, at least 27 people were killed in the division due to collapsing of walls and uprooting of trees.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

 