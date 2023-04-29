5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose

5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose

The shooting took place late Friday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 17:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police.

The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.

Shooting
Cleveland
World news
Texas
US news
United States

