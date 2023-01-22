Suspect still at large in California mass shooting

5 hours on, suspect in California mass shooting still at large

The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding, cops said

AFP
AFP, Monterey Park, US,
  • Jan 22 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 18:59 ist
Emergency responders assist a person to an ambulance following a shooting at Monterey Park, California. Credit: Reuters Photo

 The man wanted for killing 10 people and wounding 10 more in a mass shooting in California was still at large Sunday, police said, more than five hours after the attack.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," Captain Andrew Meyer of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters at the scene in Monterey Park, outside Los Angeles.

Los Angeles
World news
Shootings
United States

