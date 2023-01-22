5 hours on, suspect in California mass shooting still at large

The man wanted for killing 10 people and wounding 10 more in a mass shooting in California was still at large Sunday, police said, more than five hours after the attack.
"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," Captain Andrew Meyer of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters at the scene in Monterey Park, outside Los Angeles.
