5 killed in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least five people, including three children, were killed when a bomb went off at a house in a Pakistan-Afghanistan border town on Tuesday, police said.

The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Three children and a woman were among the five dead, police said.

Six people also injured in the explosion, they said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has ordered an inquiry into the explosion.