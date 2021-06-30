5 killed in blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

5 killed in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 30 2021, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 07:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five people, including three children, were killed when a bomb went off at a house in a Pakistan-Afghanistan border town on Tuesday, police said.

The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Three children and a woman were among the five dead, police said.

Six people also injured in the explosion, they said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has ordered an inquiry into the explosion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
blast

What's Brewing

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 