5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Qinghai in China

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Qinghai, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

China
Earthquake
World news

