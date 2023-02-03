5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Qinghai in China

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Qinghai, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
