5.7 magnitude quake hits Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border

5.7 magnitude quake strikes Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region

The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)

Reuters
Reuters,
  Oct 05 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 06:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.

Earthquake
natural disaster
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Iran
World news

