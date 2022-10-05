5.7 magnitude quake strikes Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.
The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study
Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk
Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail
‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI
Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced
Robot makes French fries faster than humans do
TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan
A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house