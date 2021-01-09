57% of Americans want Trump impeached: Poll

57% of Americans want Trump impeached: Poll

Nearly 70% of Americans surveyed also said they disapprove of Trump's actions in the run-up to Wednesday's assault

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 09 2021, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 08:18 ist
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Fifty-seven per cent of Americans want President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the US Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national public opinion survey, conducted Thursday and Friday, also showed that seven out of those who voted for Trump, a Republican, in November opposed the action of the hardcore supporters who broke into the Capitol while lawmakers were meeting to certify the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Read | 'Risk of more violence': Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Nearly 70 per cent of Americans surveyed also said they disapprove of Trump's actions in the run-up to Wednesday's assault. At a rally earlier in the day, Trump had exhorted thousands of his followers to march to the Capitol.

The chaos on Capitol Hill, in which a police officer and four others died, has been widely condemned by both Democrats and Republicans.

Also Read | Trump is heading for second impeachment. Here's how it could play out

Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Donald Trump
United States
Washington
US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden

