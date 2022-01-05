5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts central Indonesia

The tremor would not potentially trigger a tsunami, according to the agency

IANS
IANS, Jakarta,
  • Jan 05 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 12:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty File Photo

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Southeast Sulawesi province in central Indonesia early Wednesday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake jolted at 03.55 Jakarta Time Wednesday (2055 GMT Tuesday), with the epicentre at 182 km northeast of Wakatobi district and the depth of 569 km under seabed, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

