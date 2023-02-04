5.9 earthquake jolts eastern New Guinea

The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 04 2023, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 19:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

