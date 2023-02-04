5.9 earthquake jolts eastern New Guinea

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake.
