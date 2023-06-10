5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Fiji

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 10 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Fiji region in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

More details to follow...

World news
Earthquake
Fiji

