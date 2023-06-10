5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Fiji

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Fiji region in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
How could AI destroy humanity?
Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets
NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams
A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case
Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today
Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final
'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'