Milan: 6 dead, over 60 injured in retirement home fire

6 people dead, over 60 injured in retirement home fire in Milan

It was put out quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, yet produced a vast quantity of toxic fumes.

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Jul 07 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 13:43 ist
Firefighters work at the scene following a fire in a retirement home in Milan, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo

An overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan killed six people and injured around 80, including three who are in critical condition, Italian authorities said on Friday.

The fire started in a first-floor room of the facility. It was put out quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, yet produced a vast quantity of toxic fumes.

Two residents burned to death in their room, while four others died from intoxication, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said, speaking to reporters on the scene.

Also Read: Explosion in downtown Tokyo building, four reported injured

"It could have been (even) worse. Having said that, six dead is a very heavy death toll," Sala said, indicating that the facility housed 167 people.

Firefighters' spokesman Luca Cari said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but added that it was likely accidental.

Firefighters intervened at the "Home of the Spouses" residential facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighbourhood shortly after 1 a.m. (2300 GMT).

They evacuated about 80 people, including many in wheelchairs, while another 80 or so were taken to hospital, local firefighters' chief Nicola Miceli told RAI public television.

He described rescue operations as "particularly complicated" due to heavy smoke, which limited visibility, and the fact that many residents could not stand without aid.

Lucia, a local resident, said she saw some of them "gasping for air" at their windows, holding rags over their faces to protect themselves from the fumes.

She said rescuers "were wonderful" as they helped everybody. "Those who could walk, they walked them out, those who could not, I think they were carried out in their bed sheets."

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Italy
Milan
Fire
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 