6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals

AP
AP, Bay St Louis,
  • Apr 30 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometres) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Also Read: Man in Texas kills 5 after complains about gunfire

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometres) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High's prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
World news
Mississippi
Shooting
Crime
Gunfire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 