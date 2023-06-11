6.2 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hokkaido

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 11 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 140 km (87 miles) hit northern Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

Japan
World news
Earthquake

