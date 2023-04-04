6.2 magnitude quake hits eastern Philippines

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines

The shallow quake hit shortly around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island

AFP
AFP, Manila,
  • Apr 04 2023, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 19:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake hit shortly around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island, off the main island of Luzon, the USGS said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Philippines
Earthquake
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire IPL season

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

 