6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.
The shallow quake hit shortly around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island, off the main island of Luzon, the USGS said.
