6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 26 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 18:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said. 

Earthquake
Indonesia
World news

