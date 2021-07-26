6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.
