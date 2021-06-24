64 dead in Ethiopian air strike on Tigray market: Official

At least 64 people were killed and 180 injured in an Ethiopian airstrike on a market in the war-torn Tigray region, a local health officer told AFP Thursday.

"Until now, there are 64 deaths and 180 casualties in Togoga. The airstrike was in the market area, so many, many people were injured," said Mulu Atsbaha, an advisor to the Tigray regional administration on maternal and child health, referring to Tuesday's strike.