6.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Southeast Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency BMKG said.
The agency reported the quake hit at 15.23 p.m. Jakarta time (0823 GMT) with its epicentre situated at 227 km northeast of the Wakatobi Regency and a depth of 32 km under the sea, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting BMKG.
According to the weather agency, there is no tsunami potential following this quake.
