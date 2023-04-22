6.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

6.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

There is no tsunami potential following this quake

IANS
IANS, Jakarta,
  • Apr 22 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Southeast Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency BMKG said.

Also Read: Ten of the deadliest earthquakes that ravaged earth in last 100 years

The agency reported the quake hit at 15.23 p.m. Jakarta time (0823 GMT) with its epicentre situated at 227 km northeast of the Wakatobi Regency and a depth of 32 km under the sea, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting BMKG.

According to the weather agency, there is no tsunami potential following this quake.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Indonesia
Earthquake
Tsunami

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

 