67 million children missed out on vaccines because of Covid: UNICEF

More than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunization have been eroded, read a report from UNICEF

AFP
AFP, United States,
  • Apr 20 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 06:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Some 67 million children were completely or partially deprived of routine vaccinations between 2019 and 2021 because of lockdowns and health care disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"More than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunization have been eroded," read a report from UNICEF released Wednesday, adding that getting back on track "will be challenging."

It noted that 48 million of these children missed out on routine vaccinations entirely.

