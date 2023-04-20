67 million children missed out on vaccines because of Covid: UNICEF

Some 67 million children were completely or partially deprived of routine vaccinations between 2019 and 2021 because of lockdowns and health care disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"More than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunization have been eroded," read a report from UNICEF released Wednesday, adding that getting back on track "will be challenging."

It noted that 48 million of these children missed out on routine vaccinations entirely.