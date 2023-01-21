6.8 quake jolts Argentina; no deaths reported thus far

6.8 quake jolts Argentina; no deaths reported thus far

The quake struck at 8:09 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo

AP
AP, Buenos Aires,
  • Jan 21 2023, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 09:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake struck at 8:09 pm local time Friday with its epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometres.

Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Argentina
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 