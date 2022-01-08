6.9-magnitude earthquake hits China

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits China

No casualties have been reported so far, while there were no immediate information of damages

IANS
IANS, Beijing,
  • Jan 08 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 10:56 ist
The temblor struck at 1.45 am, reports Xinhua news agency. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in China's Qinghai province on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The temblor struck at 1.45 am, reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

No casualties have been reported so far, while there were no immediate information of damages.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
China
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains coming down on cinemas

Curtains coming down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 