6.9-magnitude earthquake hits China

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in China's Qinghai province on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).
The temblor struck at 1.45 am, reports Xinhua news agency.
The epicentre was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
No casualties have been reported so far, while there were no immediate information of damages.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday
Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not
DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'
Curtains coming down on cinemas
'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs
In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'