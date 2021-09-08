6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Bordered by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, Mexico is one of the most seismically active places in the world

AFP, Mexico City,
  • Sep 08 2021, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 08:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometres away.

The epicentre was 14 kilometres (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service said.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.

On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.

