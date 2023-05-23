7 dead after school roof collapses due to rain in Thailand

7 dead as school roof collapses due to rain in Thailand

AP
AP, Bangkok,
  • May 23 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school's activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.

The latest casualty was a 6-year-old boy who died late Monday night in a hospital after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.

Also Read: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands

Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized.

Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school's cleaning staff died.

The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season. 

 

World news
Thailand
Bangkok

