7 people shot, 1 fatally, at Las Vegas apartment complex

7 shot, 1 fatally, at Las Vegas apartment complex

The shooting came less than a week after a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah bar killed one person and wounded 13

AP
AP, Las Vegas,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people were shot, one fatally, at a Las Vegas apartment complex and two of the people who were wounded suffered injuries described as critical, police said Friday.

The events leading up to the shooting started with a neighbor dispute at about 11:30 pm Thursday, said police Lt. Jason Johansson, KVVU-TV reported.

Police investigators at the scene near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus trying to determine more about the circumstances of the incident.

Police did not immediately disclose more information.

The shooting came less than a week after a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah bar killed one person and wounded 13.

That shooting was described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party. Police have arrested one suspect.

