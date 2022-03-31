6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes east of New Caledonia

7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes east of New Caledonia, tsunami warning passes

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that 'hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter'

AFP, Noumea,
  • Mar 31 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami warnings for some Pacific islands that officials later said were no longer in effect.

The USGS said the tremor struck at 4.44 pm local time (0544 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 279 kilometres (173 miles) southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia.

It initially gave the magnitude as 6.8, before revising it up.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that waves less than 0.3 metres over the tide level were expected along the coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia.

It later said the threat had passed, and an AFP journalist said the earthquake did not cause any damage in New Caledonia.

"Given its location, depth and magnitude, there is no risk of tsunami in New Caledonia," according to the authorities, while calling on the population to remain vigilant.

World news
Earthquake

