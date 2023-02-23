7.3 magnitude quake jolts China-Tajikistan border

7.3 magnitude quake jolts China-Tajikistan border

This is a developing story...

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 23 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 06:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of about 7.3 magnitude occurred near the border of China's Xinjiang region and Tajikistan at around 8:37 am (0037 GMT), Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday.

More to follow...

China
Tajikistan
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

