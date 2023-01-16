75K people without electricity: French power supplier

75,000 customers without electricity due to storm, French power supplier says

France has placed over 20 departments in its west and north and around Paris on an 'orange' alert over the storm

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jan 16 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

75,000 customers of French energy supplier Enedis, a EDF unit, were without electricity on Monday morning as a storm is raging through the western parts of the country, the company said.

France has placed over 20 departments in its west and north and around Paris on an "orange" alert over the storm, the second-highest warning.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

France
storm
Electricity
World news

What's Brewing

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

 