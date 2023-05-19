7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning

7.7 earthquake hits near New Caledonia; tsunami warning issued

The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • May 19 2023, 09:16 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 09:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, US monitoring agencies said.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

It urged people in threatened coastal areas to be alert.

A hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital Noumea told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.

