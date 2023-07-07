8 children killed in landslide in Pakistan

8 children killed in landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The children, aged between 12-14 years, were trapped under the debris of the landslide, Abid said.

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jul 07 2023, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 05:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least eight children were killed on Thursday after a landslide struck a mountainous area in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

A massive landslide struck the Martung area in the Shangla district when around nine to 14 children were playing cricket, burying them underneath, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid said.

The children, aged between 12-14 years, were trapped under the debris of the landslide, Abid said, adding that one child is still missing.

Also Read | Baby killed in landslide, rains force evacuation of hundreds in South Korea

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining child.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site to retrieve the children, and an emergency was declared in the Martunga rural health centre and the Puran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Heavy machines were engaged in the rescue work, and residents also took part in the operation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
landslides

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 