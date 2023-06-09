Pakistan: 8 dead, 17 hurt as vehicle falls into ravine

8 killed, 17 injured as pick-up vehicle falls into ravine in Pakistan

The pick-up vehicle was carrying 25 passengers of the same family when it met with the accident

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 09 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least eight people, including two children of the same family, were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep ravine in a mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Friday.

The pick-up vehicle was carrying 25 passengers of the same family who were going to Chitral from Upper Dir. It plunged into a ravine at Kochhan Gol near Lowari Top on Thursday while negotiating a sharp turn, authorities said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, four of the injured are said to be in critical condition. Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are caused mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Passenger vehicles are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
Accident
Road accidents

Related videos

What's Brewing

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

 