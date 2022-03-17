9 injured after vehicle crashes into California school

Nine people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building at a middle school in California, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1.11 p.m. on Wednesday on campus at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the City of Perris in Riverside County, which is located around 114 km southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

"No students were in the classroom at the time of the incident due to minimum day. Unfortunately, several staff members were inside the building and were injured as a result of the collision," said the school district police department in a public alert, adding that those individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Riverside County Fire Department said that nine people were injured and transported to hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three of them had moderate injuries and another six suffered minor injuries.

"The driver crashed into the building, causing injuries to the victims," Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto was quoted as saying by City News Service, a regional wire service covering Southern California, noting that the driver, who was among the injured, is cooperating with investigators.

