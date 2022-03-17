9 injured after vehicle crashes into California school

9 injured after vehicle crashes into California school

The Riverside County Fire Department said that nine people were injured and transported to hospitals

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 17 2022, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building at a middle school in California, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1.11 p.m. on Wednesday on campus at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the City of Perris in Riverside County, which is located around 114 km southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

"No students were in the classroom at the time of the incident due to minimum day. Unfortunately, several staff members were inside the building and were injured as a result of the collision," said the school district police department in a public alert, adding that those individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Riverside County Fire Department said that nine people were injured and transported to hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three of them had moderate injuries and another six suffered minor injuries.

"The driver crashed into the building, causing injuries to the victims," Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Edward Soto was quoted as saying by City News Service, a regional wire service covering Southern California, noting that the driver, who was among the injured, is cooperating with investigators.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

California
Road accident
World news
United States
US news

What's Brewing

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 