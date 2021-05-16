9 killed in shootout between two tribal groups in Pakistan

9 killed in shootout between two Pakistan tribal groups

The shootout happened on Saturday between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over a long-standing enmity

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • May 16 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 15:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least nine people were killed and five others injured in an exchange of firing between two tribal groups in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The shootout happened on Saturday between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over a long-standing enmity, ARY News reported.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between them over long-standing enmity.

Police said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Tensions between the two groups spread fear and panic in the area.

A heavy contingent of police arrived in the area to defuse the tension.

Pakistan
Sindh

