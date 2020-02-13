"A lot to get on with", says new UK FM Sunak

"A lot to get on with", says new UK finance minister Rishi Sunak

Britain's new finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that there was "a lot to get on with," his first public comment since replacing Sajid Javid.

Javid resigned on earlier on Thursday, a surprise move that underlined Prime Minister Boris Johnson's desire to tighten his grip on government by jettisoning a minister who refused to toe the line.

