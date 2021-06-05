Armed attackers kill 100 civilians in Burkina Faso

About 100 killed in Burkina Faso in deadliest attack since 2015

Around 100 civilians were killed in the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since jihadist violence erupted in the country in 2015, security and local sources said Saturday.

The attack occurred during the night of Friday to Saturday when "armed individuals staged an incursion" into the northern town of Solhan, a security source said. "The toll, which is still provisional, is about about 100 dead, men and woman of different ages", the source said.

