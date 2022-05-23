2 die, 120 injured in gas cylinder blast in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi says 2 killed, 120 injured in gas cylinder blast

Abu Dhabi police initially acknowledged the mid-day blast Monday, but offered no casualty figures

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • May 23 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 21:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A gas cylinder explosion in the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed two people and injured 120 others Monday, police said.

Abu Dhabi police initially acknowledged the mid-day blast Monday, but offered no casualty figures. Hours later, they gave the figures, offering only a few photos of broken glass in the street.

State-owned and state-linked media in Abu Dhabi initially downplayed the blast as only damaging the facades of nearby shops in the capital's Khalidiya neighborhood. Abu Dhabi police also had warned the public against sharing any footage of the blast's aftermath in the country with strict laws on speech.

The National, an English-language, state-linked newspaper in Abu Dhabi, described the explosion as striking an unnamed restaurant after 1 p.m. Monday near the Shining Towers complex, a local landmark.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Abu Dhabi
cylinder blast
World news

What's Brewing

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

 