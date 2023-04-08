Active shooter alert lifted in University of Oklahoma after cops find no threat

The University of Oklahoma on Friday called off an active shooter alert after police investigated a potential shooting on its Norman campus that triggered a shelter in place order.
In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus.
The school in a tweet urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."
OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!
— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023
However, after about an hour of sending out the alert, university authorities gave the all clear.
OU-NORMAN Critical 10:53pm: OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled.
— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023
(With inputs from Reuters)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs
Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case
Project Tiger must take stronger strides