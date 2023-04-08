Active shooter alert lifted in University of Oklahoma after cops find no threat

The University of Oklahoma on Friday called off an active shooter alert after police investigated a potential shooting on its Norman campus that triggered a shelter in place order.

In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus.

The school in a tweet urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

However, after about an hour of sending out the alert, university authorities gave the all clear.

OU-NORMAN Critical 10:53pm: OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

(With inputs from Reuters)