Active shooter alert lifted in University of Oklahoma after cops find no threat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2023, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 09:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The University of Oklahoma on Friday called off an active shooter alert after police investigated a potential shooting on its Norman campus that triggered a shelter in place order.

In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus.

The school in a tweet urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

However, after about an hour of sending out the alert, university authorities gave the all clear.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

United States
Shooting
Gun violence
World news
US news

