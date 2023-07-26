Kevin Spacey acquitted of all sexual offence charges

Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 19:45 ist
US actor Kevin Spacey. Credit: Reuters Photo

US actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offences against four men.

The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Also Read | Elton John gives evidence by videolink at Kevin Spacey's London trial

Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the Hollywood star's London apartment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Britain
Kevin Spacey
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 