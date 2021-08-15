Afghan forces surrender Bagram air base to Taliban

An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban.
Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.
The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.
It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.
