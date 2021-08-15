Afghan forces surrender Bagram air base to Taliban

The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 17:08 ist
In this file photo taken on July 2, 2021, an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier looks out while standing on a Humvee vehicle at Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 kms north of Kabul. Credit: AFP File Photo

An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban.

Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.

Follow live updates on Afghanistan here

The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.

It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.

