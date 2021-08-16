Afghan military jet crashes in Uzbekistan: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Tashkent,
  • Aug 16 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 15:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

An Afghan military jet has crashed in Uzbekistan, an Uzbek news website reported on Monday, citing sources and images shared via messaging apps.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents were poised to take over after capturing the capital Kabul.

According to the Gazeta.uz report, the jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan's southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. It published photographs of medics attending to a man in an air force uniform.

The website also said a source told it that two Afghan military servicemen believed to have also been on the plane were hospitalised in the provincial capital, Termez.

Russia's TASS news agency cited Uzbekistan's defence ministry as saying it was studying reports about the crash. Uzbek authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help.

Afghanistan
Uzbekistan
Taliban
World news

