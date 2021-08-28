Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to UK

Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Aug 28 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 20:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.

Read more: Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.

Afghanistan
United Kingdom
World news
evacuation

