Afghanistan authorities begin releasing final 400 Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan begins releasing last 400 Taliban prisoners

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Aug 14 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 13:09 ist
Newly freed Taliban prisoners walk at Pul-e-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Afghan authorities said Friday they had started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners, the final hurdle in launching long-delayed peace talks between the two warring sides.

A group of 80 prisoners were released on Thursday, said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal.

The release would "speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire", he said on Twitter.

The release of the 400 prisoners accused of serious crimes including brutal attacks that killed Afghans and foreigners will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks, expected to start within days of the release being completed.

