Afghanistan will have 'peaceful transfer of power', says interior minister

Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Sunday there would be a "peaceful transfer of power" to a transitional government, after the Taliban ordered its fighters to hold back from entering Kabul.

"The Afghan people should not worry... There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government," he said in a recorded speech.

