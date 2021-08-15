'Afghanistan will have peaceful transfer of power'

Afghanistan will have 'peaceful transfer of power', says interior minister

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 16:39 ist
Afghan acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal speaks to camera. Credit: Reuters Photo

Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Sunday there would be a "peaceful transfer of power" to a transitional government, after the Taliban ordered its fighters to hold back from entering Kabul.

Follow live updates on Afghanistan here

"The Afghan people should not worry... There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government," he said in a recorded speech.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 