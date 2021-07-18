Afghanistan withdraws ambassador from Islamabad

Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 23:26 ist
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Credit: AP File Photo

Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan's capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until complete elimination of the security threats including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. A Pakistani foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read | Afghan ambassador's daughter brutally assaulted in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Pakistan
Islamabad
Diplomat
World news

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 