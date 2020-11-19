African continent hits 2 mn confirmed Covid-19 cases

African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

It has also seen seen more than Covid-19 48,000 deaths

AP
AP, Nairobi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the continent had crossed that milestone. Its numbers show the 54-country continent also has seen more than 48,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies' suffering and more people travel.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Africa CDC director this week openly worried that the level of mask-wearing has gone down and called that dangerous. While the world takes hope from recent news about promising Covid-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry that the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 