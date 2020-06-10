African coronavirus cases pass 200,000, still climbing

Africa's coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000.

That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 54-nation continent has 202,782 cases and 5,516 deaths.

While Africa still represents a tiny percentage of the world's total COVID-19 cases, well under 5%, officials in South Africa and elsewhere have expressed concern as the number of infections continues to climb.

South Africa leads the continent with 52,991 cases, with almost two-thirds of them in the Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town.

Egypt has 36,829 cases and Nigeria has 13,464.