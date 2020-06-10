African coronavirus cases pass 200,000, still climbing

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  • Jun 10 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 15:49 ist
A staff member sanitizes the hands of students as schools begin to reopen after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS

Africa's coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000.

That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 54-nation continent has 202,782 cases and 5,516 deaths.

While Africa still represents a tiny percentage of the world's total COVID-19 cases, well under 5%, officials in South Africa and elsewhere have expressed concern as the number of infections continues to climb.

South Africa leads the continent with 52,991 cases, with almost two-thirds of them in the Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town.

Egypt has 36,829 cases and Nigeria has 13,464.

