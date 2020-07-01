Africa's coronavirus cases goes past 400,000

Africa's coronavirus cases goes past 400,000; over 10,000 dead

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  • Jul 01 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 17:13 ist
One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. Credit: AFP

Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 400,000 and deaths have crossed 10,000 as health officials warn the pandemic is picking up speed on the continent of 1.3 billion people.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention say confirmed cases are now above 404,000 on the 54-nation continent, while testing capabilities remain low because of shortages of materials.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The new milestones come as some countries loosen their lockdowns and even reopen airports for international flights.

South Africa leads the continent with more than 151,000 confirmed cases. An emerging hot spot is in Gauteng province, containing Johannesburg, with 28% of the country's cases.

Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

