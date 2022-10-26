After call with Sunak, Zelenskyy hopeful ties with London will grow

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and hoped that ties between their two countries would grow.

"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelenskyy said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.

The Ukrainian leader also invited his British counterpart to visit Ukraine.

Later, in a post on Twitter Zelenskyy added: "In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same -- full support in the face of Russian aggression."

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure.