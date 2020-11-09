After Jared Kushner, Melania advises Donald Trump to accept defeat: Report

While Donald Trump still insists that the presidential race is not over, his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and wife Melania Trump advised him to concede.

Quoting sources, CNN reported that Kushner approached Trump to accept his defeat, adding that first lady Melania "privately said the time has come for him to accept the election loss."

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, Trump alleged that the election wasn't fair and “illegal” votes were counted. He fired tweets in all-caps insisting he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he had "a lot of evidence" of fraud.

Kushner reportedly said that he urged the President to accept the outcome of the race — even if Trump can't come to terms with how it was reached. Melania had earlier alleged unfair elections demanding every vote be counted, "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — vote should be counted."

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

Reports about Kushner and Melania's acceptance of defeat reveal cracks within the incumbent President's closest circle.

Most aides believed the president would take the weekend to decide on a plan, which will most certainly involve more legal action. But some aides believe the legal skirmishes are more about putting up the appearance of a fight than producing results.

