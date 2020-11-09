After Kushner, Melania advises Trump to accept defeat

After Jared Kushner, Melania advises Donald Trump to accept defeat: Report

Trump plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 11:54 ist
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jared Kushner. Credit: Reuters/AFP Photo

While Donald Trump still insists that the presidential race is not over, his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and wife Melania Trump advised him to concede.

Quoting sources, CNN reported that Kushner approached Trump to accept his defeat, adding that first lady Melania "privately said the time has come for him to accept the election loss."

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, Trump alleged that the election wasn't fair and “illegal” votes were counted. He fired tweets in all-caps insisting he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."

Trump plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he had "a lot of evidence" of fraud. 

Kushner reportedly said that he urged the President to accept the outcome of the race — even if Trump can't come to terms with how it was reached. Melania had earlier alleged unfair elections demanding every vote be counted, "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — vote should be counted."

Reports about Kushner and Melania's acceptance of defeat reveal cracks within the incumbent President's closest circle.

Most aides believed the president would take the weekend to decide on a plan, which will most certainly involve more legal action. But some aides believe the legal skirmishes are more about putting up the appearance of a fight than producing results.

(With agency inputs)

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Jared Kushner
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Biden to restore WH tradition of Presidential pets

Biden to restore WH tradition of Presidential pets

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Where does Joe Biden stand on major policies?

Where does Joe Biden stand on major policies?

Unreal Estate: New normal for realty

Unreal Estate: New normal for realty

DH Toon | Bihar exit polls give Grand Alliance an edge

DH Toon | Bihar exit polls give Grand Alliance an edge

 